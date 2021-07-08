Authier named Mount Marty’s 11th men’s basketball coach

YANKTON, SD (KTIV) - Mount Marty University announced a new head men's basketball coach on Thursday.

Collin Authier was introduced as the eleventh Men's basketball coach in program history. Authier comes to Mount Marty from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, where he served as an assistant coach since 2014. Authier also had a stint as an assistant at Texas A-and-M-Corpus Christi before Augustana. He takes over a Lancer team that made it to the G-PAC Tournament Championship game this past season for the first time in Program history.

"The momentum this university has is palpable. You can feel it, you can feel the direction," said Authier. "Since President Long has taken over and under his leadership, their committment to the University and Student Athletes has been incredible. The excitement towards that is something I want to be a part of. It fits me, It fits who I am. It fits my belief and my core values. It's a fine university that aligns with that is very important."

Mounty Marty opens the 2021 season on October 31st at Dakota State University.