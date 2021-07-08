Chinese port city uses boats, scoops to fight algae bloom

BEIJING (AP) — The northern Chinese port city of Qingdao has deployed thousands of boats and powered scoops to fight a massive algae bloom that is threatening sea life, tourism and water transport. The thick layer of plants has clogged beaches since last month and is reportedly the heaviest on record. Such blooms can displace critical food sources for ocean animals while giving off a strong odor. State media say the outbreak has spread over 3,600 square miles. They say 7,300 vessels have collected 240,000 tons of algae thus far. Algae blooms can occur naturally. But rising sea temperatures and chemical-based fertilizers are thought to be causing them to appear more often and in more places around the world.