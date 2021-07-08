In spite of battling heart issues throughout life, Neligh teacher opens up store

NELIGH, Neb. (KTIV) - A teacher in Neligh, recently opened up her own store. It is the latest accomplishment for a woman, who has battled lingering heart problems her entire life.

Stephanie Hanzel was born with a heart murmur and will have her third open heart surgery on Friday, July 9.

She says she couldn't have done it by herself. Her family kept her going, when she wasn't feeling well in the Spring. They supported her and pitched in to help.

Since she overcame some heart issues, the store's logo is a crown on an imperfect heart, which she says has a very special meaning.

"It just shows that no matter what kind of imperfect heart you have, the items you find in here, or when I bring them into the store, it's kind of your crown on your imperfect heart and it kind of helps the experience become perfect and you feel perfect again" said Hanzel.

That family support will continue. Stephanie's sister, Sara, will be running the store and its social media while she is in the hospital recovering from her surgery.