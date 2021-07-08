Grillin’ With News 4: Stone Park Grilled Tacos

Grillin’ With News 4: Stone Park Grilled TacosNew
(KTIV) - We fired up the grill again to learn how to make some Stone Park Grilled Tacos with Larry Johns of Sioux City.
- Ingredients
- Flour tortillas of any size
- Thinly sliced beef seasoned with kosher salt and fresh ground pepper
- Salsa verde
- Ranch dressing or thinned sour cream
- Pico de Gallo
- Directions
- Grill beef to your taste.
- While grilling, grill tortillas until lightly toasted but not craking.
- Place beef right off the grill onto warm grilled tortilla then add a splash of salsa verde then drizzle some ranch dressing or thin sour cream.
- Then add a couple teaspoons of Pico de Gallo.
- Add cheese if desired.