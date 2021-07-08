Skip to Content

Grillin’ With News 4: Stone Park Grilled Tacos

Grillin' Stone Park Grilled Tacos

(KTIV) - We fired up the grill again to learn how to make some Stone Park Grilled Tacos with Larry Johns of Sioux City.

  • Ingredients
    • Flour tortillas of any size
    • Thinly sliced beef seasoned with kosher salt and fresh ground pepper
    • Salsa verde
    • Ranch dressing or thinned sour cream
    • Pico de Gallo
  • Directions
    • Grill beef to your taste.
    • While grilling, grill tortillas until lightly toasted but not craking.
    • Place beef right off the grill onto warm grilled tortilla then add a splash of salsa verde then drizzle some ranch dressing or thin sour cream.
    • Then add a couple teaspoons of Pico de Gallo.
    • Add cheese if desired.
Dean Welte

