Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A weakened but resilient Tropical Storm Elsa has left at least one person dead in Florida and injured several at a campground at a Navy base in Georgia. The storm was churning through southeast Georgia on Wednesday night, hours after making landfall in Florida. One person was killed in Jacksonville, Florida, when a tree fell onto a car. And a spokesman for Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Georgia says a possible tornado struck a park for recreational vehicles on the base, hospitalizing about 10 people. The coasts of Georgia and South Carolina were under a tropical storm warning Wednesday evening. A tropical storm watch extended up the East Coast to Massachusetts.