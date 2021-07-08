Live horse racing to take place in South Sioux City this weekend

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Live horse racing returns to South Sioux City, Nebraska this weekend.

Hundreds of spectators will get to enjoy three live horse races at the Atokad racetrack.

Drew Niehaus, the managing director for Blue Earth Marketing, said the races typically happen in the fall, but based on availability, they are holding them a little earlier this year.

Niehaus said spectators get the opportunity to bet on live horse racing, which doesn't often happen in the area. He said the event is fun for people of all ages.

"It's a fun event for the whole family, it's a sporting event unlike any other," said Niehaus.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.