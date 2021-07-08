MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center requiring all employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center will be requiring all of their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by late September.

According to a release from Trinity Health, who owns MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, it is requiring its more than 117,000 employees across 22 states to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The release says the requirement includes all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors, and those conducting business in its health care facilities.

"Safety is one of our Core Values. We feel it is important that we take every step available to us to stop the spread and protect those around us-especially the most vulnerable in our communities who cannot be vaccinated including young children and the more than 10 million people who are immunocompromised," said Trinity Health President and CEO Mike Slubowski. "Over the last year, Trinity Health has counted our own colleagues and patients in the too-high coronavirus death toll. Now that we have a proven way to prevent COVID-19 deaths, we are not hesitating to do our part."

Employees at Trinity Health and its Health Ministries, which includes MercyOne Soiuxland Medical Center, will be required to have their vaccinations by Sept. 21. It has not been determined yet if a COVID-19 vaccine booster will be required annually.

Trinity Health says exemptions will be available for religious or health reasons, and will have to be formally requested.