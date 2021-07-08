More states agree to settlement plan for opioid-maker Purdue

More than a dozen states have dropped their objections to OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s reorganization plan, edging the company closer to resolving its bankruptcy case. The proposed settlement will transform Purdue into a new entity that helps combat the U.S. opioid epidemic through its own profits. The agreement from multiple attorneys general, including those who had most aggressively opposed Purdue’s original settlement proposal, was disclosed late Wednesday night in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. To win the support, the company agreed to make more documents public and members of the family that owns it will kick in more money.