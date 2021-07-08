Playmakers Foundation hosts camp for kids with disabilities

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Students from three Siouxland high schools team up with the Playmakers Foundation. It was all to host their first camp-in for kids with disabilities.

Playmakers is a non-profit organization that helps build leadership and character through sports and academics.

Students from MOC-Floyd Valley, Sioux Center, and Sheldon teamed up with kids with disabilities as peer mentors. They taught them skills, ran through drills, and even competed in fun games.

Peer mentor Luke Jeltema, a senior at MOC-Floyd Valley, said he hopes people step out of their comfort zone and help those who need that extra assistance.

"I love it, I can tell they're having fun, I mean it brings joy to my heart just to know that these guys are out here having fun and learning new things," said Jeltema.

The executive director of Playmakers said it's a chance for all the students to come together and create long-lasting relationships. Forty participants, who registered for the event, plus 35 volunteers, made it happen.