Siouxland Chamber reveals keynote speaker for 35th annual dinner

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Members of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Thursday shared plans for the 35th annual chamber dinner.

Joe Kruse, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Board Chair, revealed this year's keynote speaker will be Melissa Stockwell.

Stockwell is a veteran, Paralympic bronze medalist, and three-time world champion. Kruse said Stockwell is the first female in the Armed Forces to lose a limb in active combat.

"So we are really excited to be back live again. The purpose of this conference was to announce our keynote speaker Melissa Stockwell, and I think everyone will be very surprised, pleased, and inspired by her," said Kruse.

The chamber dinner will take place on Thursday, September 20.

Kruse said the event is typically the organization's largest fundraiser every year, and he is excited to hold the event in a normal setting, after having to go virtual last year.

For more information about how you can reserve seats for the annual dinner, click here.

