Passenger arrested after taking over small plane in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a passenger on a small plane bound for a tiny western Alaska community said he tried to end his life when he took control of the plane’s yoke and caused it to nosedive before the pilot was able to regain control and safely land the aircraft. The incident occurred Wednesday on a flight between Bethel and Aniak. Troopers say a preliminary investigation shows an 18-year-old passenger got up from his seat and took control of the yoke before the pilot was able to regain control with help from passengers. Troopers say the plane had six people on board and landed safely in Aniak.