The Latest: Police say 6 detained in killing of Haiti leader

Police say they’ve arrested four more suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, bringing the total to six detained and seven killed. National Police Director Léon Charles told Radio Metropole Thursday that police are still looking for more of those responsible for the early Wednesday’s raid in which the president was shot to death and his wife, Martine, critically wounded. Officials haven’t given any details about the suspects, including their nationalities, nor did they suggest a motive for the attack. They said it was carried out by “a highly trained and heavily armed group,” whose members spoke Spanish or English.