Canada judge won’t allow Huawei exec to submit new evidence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian judge has denied the request from a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies to submit new evidence into her extradition hearing. “The application is denied,” said Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said Friday. Holmes said her reasons for the refusal will be issued in 10 days. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer who is also the daughter of the company’s founder, at the Vancouver airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the U.S., which wants her extradited to face fraud charges. The arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise.