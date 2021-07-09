City officials give update on Sergeant Bluff construction

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Several streets in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, will remain closed due to a major construction project. The project began back in April, but has been in the works since 2016.

The construction is taking place on 1st street, between D Street and Highway 75. The street was deteriorating, had pot holes, and the storm water pipes weren't large enough.

Nearly six blocks remain under construction on 1st Street in Sergeant Bluff.

1st Street is one of the town's busiest roads.

While on the surface things may look the same, City Administrator Aaron Lincoln said workers are currently doing a lot of underground work.

"Some they knew were there, and some that they are finding," said Lincoln. "When you are dealing with repairing underground utilities, the community has a hard time seeing anything getting done,".

But Lincoln said things are moving along on schedule, and the section crews are working on now is the most complex area, so when that is finished things will move along more quickly.

Lincoln said the project has created challenges for business owners located on 1st Street.

"Our public works crews have really tried to reach out to the businesses to make sure the detours and directionals signs are there that was very important for our city council that during the project and everything being torn up that our businesses could get their customers through their front doors," said Lincoln.

Lincoln said they're still projected to be done by October. The cost of the project is roughly $1.8 million. Eighty-percent of the funds were provided by Iowa DOT.