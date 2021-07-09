Corruption anger may yield new leadership as Bulgaria votes

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Voters are going to the polls in Bulgaria for the second time in three months this weekend after no party secured enough support in an April parliamentary election to form a government. Former three-time Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s GERB party performed best in the inconclusive election, but it received only 26% of the vote. The latest opinion polls indicate that support for GERB has dropped further since an interim government Bulgaria’s president installed in May opened investigations into alleged corruption during Borissov’s time as prime minister. A key question in Sunday’s election is whether three protest parties will win enough seats in parliament to form a viable coalition government.