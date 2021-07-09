Crazy Days taking place this weekend in Le Mars, IA

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - It's Crazy Days in Le Mars, Iowa this weekend.

Crazy Days officially started Friday, but the big day is July 10. That is when all vendors will have stands out on the sidewalk and even on the street.

A few shops already have partially set up their stands outside. Many shops are slashing their prices, and people will be hitting the town to take advantage of some great deals.

Crazy Days will happen rain or shine, although if it rains the event could move to a different location.

"Some possibilities would be to rent another building and have the vendors move indoors to a little event center right off downtown if it does rain, but we are doing it rain or shine all day Saturday," said Jill Mescher committee member and owner of Sugar and Spice Boutique.

Food vendors will also be available all day Saturday in the downtown area.