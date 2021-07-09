Downtown Live continues with artist Mike Zito

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders grabbed their lawn chairs Friday night and headed to downtown Sioux City for Downtown Live's third concert in its annual summer series.

Contemporary blues artist Mike Zito was Friday night's performer. Zito’s latest CD, Quarantine Blues, was recorded during the heart of the pandemic.

It's the 15th season of the concert series. Leaders with Downtown Live said it's good to be back after not holding the event last year.

"It's fantastic. You know, we're really really excited about it. It's been great to be back outside and get it going again with all the events happening downtown again, Last year was really tough obviously for everybody. So, we're really very excited to have it going on and we've been fortunate enough to put together a really good lineup this year," said Brent Stockton, Downtown Live

Downtown Live happens again next Friday, July 16th. For a full list of the performers, you can click here.