EXPLAINER: Deterring tax avoidance by global companies

One hundred and thirty-one countries have agreed on a 15% global minimum tax on big, multinational corporations. The idea is to prevent companies from shifting profits to their subsidiaries that are in low-tax or no-tax countries because if they elude taxation abroad, they would pay at home. The deal reached in Paris is up for further discussion at the Group of 20 finance ministers meeting in Venice. The global minimum is backed by U.S. President Joe Biden. It’s part of his plans to raise the US corporate tax to fund investments in infrastructure and clean energy.