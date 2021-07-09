Heelan Honors 2001 State Baseball Team and retires the number of Joe Bisenius

SIOUX CITY(KTIV) It was a big night out at Bishop Mueller Field as Heelan Honored the 2001 Baseball State Championship Team.

Along with honoring the team, former Heelan Pitcher and former Major League Player Joe Bisenius had his number-seven jersey retired.

Bisenius finished his Heelan Career fifth all-time in wins and third all time in Strike outs.**

Bisenius also had stinits in the Major Leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals, currently works as a scout for the Minnesota Twins.**

"It's Great, you know, to be out here with all my former teammates, any my parents and family.To celebrate this with all of them, and all my coaches. It means a ton. For them to retire my number is a great thing, but to honor the 2001 State Championship Team, it means a lot more." Said Joe Basinius

Bisenius joins former pitcher Tony Wingert as the only two Heelan Baseball players to have their numbers retired at Heelan