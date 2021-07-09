Israel levels family home of alleged Palestinian attacker

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have demolished the family home of a Palestinian-American man accused of carrying out a deadly attack on Israelis in the occupied West Bank in May. Thursday’s demolition came despite pleas from the man’s estranged wife that he rarely lived in the house, which she shared with their three children. Israeli troops leveled the two-story home with controlled explosions. Israel says demolishing the family homes of attackers serves as a deterrent, while rights groups view the practice as collective punishment. The U.S. is also opposed to punitive home demolitions, and the latest one drew a rebuke from the State Department.