Jim Furyk shoots 64 to take 2-shot lead in US Senior Open

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jim Furyk shot a 6-under 64, the best round in days at Omaha Country Club, to take a two-stroke lead over Stephen Ames in the U.S. Senior Open. The 2003 U.S. Open champion and 17-time PGA Tour winner rebounded from an opening 72 to get to 4 under. First-round co-leader Ames bogeyed four of the first six holes on his second nine and shot 73. Two-time U.S. Senior Open runner-up Miguel Angel Jimenez was 1 under after a 71.