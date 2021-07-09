Sgt. Bluff Police Department using new tool to help reduce speeding in residential areas

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - A local police department is using a new tool to help reduce speeding in residential areas.

The Sergeant Bluff Police Department is using a speed trailer to help slow down vehicles.

Chief of Police Scott Pack posted a picture on Facebook to get the communities input on where to place the trailer.

Pack said while they are always looking out for drivers who are speeding, the community sees where it's happening more often, so their input is important. He said during this time of the year, children are outside playing, and officers want to prevent accidents from happening.

"What we will do is give them a visual warning up front for about a week, or for as long as the batteries. And then our idea is next week, actually, come in and do speed control. And this time. If the sign has been there for a week, we are not into giving warnings anymore. We are going to start scratching tickets," said Chief Pack.

The sign will be moved by the department once a week.