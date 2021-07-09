More severe weather possible Friday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thunderstorms moved through Siouxland Thursday night and dropped quarter-sized hail in Plymouth, Sioux and Harrison Counties.



A few showers will be possible early on our Friday with some clearing taking place as midday approaches.



It will be a warm and muggy day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.



We will have a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon but it is more likely that we stay dry during the daytime hours.



A few thunderstorms become possible during the evening and through the overnight.



Any storms that do manage to form could contain large hail and gusty winds with the better chance in southern Siouxland.



Scattered thunderstorms remain in the forecast Saturday though severe weather is not expected.



