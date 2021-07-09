Northeast Community College’s Fall 2021 learning format not effected by pandemic

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Colleges around the country were impacted in a number of ways during the pandemic, affecting their learning formats.

But officials at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska, say for them - things haven’t really been affected when it comes to planning their Fall 2021 semester. Administrators say they will be back to mainly in-person in the fall, with some online components.

They also say any future increase in online learning is not due to the pandemic. Instead, it's an upswing of using online learning strategies in education over the past decade.

“Were gonna try to stay on the leading edge of that and incorporating a lot of the stuff that we see, and I’m excited that we have faculty that want to keep trying things,” said Dr. Michele Gill, Vice President of Education Services.

Dr. Gill says she feels comfortable with switching to online learning again if necessary. She says that's due to the effort from the college’s faculty during the pandemic.