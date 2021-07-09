Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say law enforcement officers in Chicago have fatally shot a 33-year-old man after pointing a gun at them. Chicago police Superintendent David O. Brown says the shooting occurred Friday morning as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant on the man for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm. Brown says the man wouldn’t get out of the vehicle he was in and pointed a gun at the officers. Three Chicago police officers and a U.S. marshal opened fire. It wasn’t immediately clear if the man fired any shots. Police spokesman Tom Ahern told the Chicago Tribune the man was taken to a hospital in “grave condition” and later died.