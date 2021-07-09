Pope tells South Sudan leaders to make sacrifices for peace

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury are urging South Sudan’s rival political leaders to make the necessary personal sacrifices to consolidate peace. Francis, Archbishop Justin Welby and the moderator of the Church of Scotland, Jim Wallace, issued a joint appeal to mark the 10th anniversary of South Sudan’s independence. They repeated their hopes of visiting South Sudan in the message. But they noted “much more needs to be done” to ensure peace and reconciliation. There were high hopes for peace and stability when oil-rich South Sudan gained its long-fought independence from Sudan in 2011. But the country slid into ethnic violence in December 2013. The five-year civil war killed hundreds of thousands of people.