RECALL ALERT: Tyson Foods recalls almost 4,500 tons of chicken products

(NBC News) - You'll want to check your freezers, because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready to eat chicken due to Listeria concerns.

The company is recalling frozen, fully cooked chicken made between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

All the products subject to the recall have the number "Est. P-7089" on the bag or in the USDA mark of inspection.

The food safety and inspection service said it was aware of two people with Listeria in early June. An investigation revealed three cases, including one death.

Those primarily affected by a listeria infection are older adults, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. It causes fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.