Security National Bank hosts Customer Appreciation Grill-Out at Floyd location

Security National Bank hosts Customer Appreciation Grill-Out at Floyd locationNew
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Security National Bank said thank you to their customers Friday with their annual Customer Appreciation grill-out.
People were able to swing by the Floyd Boulevard branch of Security National Bank for a free hotdog and chips. The hotdogs were provided and grilled by Fareway.
Customers were also able to spin a wheel to win a variety of prizes and were able to enter an online drawing for a gift card.