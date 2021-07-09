Significant Weather Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Shelby County

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN POTTAWATTAMIE AND

SOUTHERN SHELBY COUNTIES UNTIL 300 AM CDT…

At 229 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6

miles southwest of Harlan, or 26 miles northwest of Atlantic, moving

southeast at 45 mph.

Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Harlan, Avoca, Walnut, Shelby, Tennant, Prairie Rose State Park,

Nishna Bend Recreation Area and Elk Horn Creek Recreation Area.

This includes Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 37 and 48.