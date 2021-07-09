The Latest: Colombia says 4 firms recruited Haiti suspects

The Latest: Colombia says 4 firms recruited Haiti suspectsNew
The director of Colombia’s police says that four companies were involved in recruiting and gathering suspects implicated in the assassination of Haiti’s president, though he did not release the companies’ names, saying they were being verified. Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia said Friday that the Colombian suspects travelled to the Caribbean nation in two groups by way of the Dominican Republic. He says the first group left in May and the second in June, both crossing by land into Haiti.