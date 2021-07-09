Skip to Content

Fire engulfs Bangladesh food factory, killing 52 people

National news from the Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Fire officials say at least 52  people have died in a fire that engulfed a food and beverage factory outside Bangladesh’s capital. The fire began Thursday night at the five-story factory in Rupganj, just outside Dhaka. Police initially gave a toll of three dead, but then discovered piles of bodies on Friday afternoon after the fire was extinguished. A fire official says 52 bodies have been recovered from inside the factory and rescuers have not yet searched the top two floors. Bangladesh has a history of deadly factory fires which are often attributed to safety lapses that still plague the South Asian country despite its rapid economic growth.

Associated Press

