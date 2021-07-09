UN approves extension of aid from Turkey to rebel-held Syria

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution extending the delivery of humanitarian aid for six months with another six months virtually guaranteed from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria, where the U.N. says 3.4 million people are in desperate need of food and other assistance. The resolution was adopted Friday after a U.S.-Russia compromise deal. The key issue had been whether the council should authorize deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing for another year as the West, U.N. and humanitarian groups called critical — or for six months as Russia, Syria’s closest ally, insisted on.