Cars crossed median before crash that killed mother, 5 kids

9:23 pm National news from the Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a fiery crash that killed six people and injured five others happened after two vehicles crossed an interstate median to pull over and get help with a flat tire. The two vehicles were hit from behind by a semi-trailer after making a U-turn in a median on Interstate 10 west of Phoenix. The state Department of Public Safety says the July 2 crash split Natisha Moffit’s car in half, and it burst into flames. The 35-year-old Arizona resident and her five children were killed. Her friend and her four children who were traveling in the other vehicle were injured. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

