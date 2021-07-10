Investigation underway at Linn County Jail after inmate suicide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Authorities with the Linn County Jail say an inmate was found unresponsive from an apparent suicide early Saturday.

The man, described as a middle-aged white male, was found during a routine check just before 4 a.m Saturday in a dormitory style cellblock. A news release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office says it's believed the inmate hung himself.

Staff immediately started performing lifesaving measures, including CPR. According to the same news release, Area ambulance personnel arrived within minutes, treated the inmate with more advanced care before he was transported to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 5:00 AM.

The identity of the inmate is not being released just yet, pending notification of his family. For safety and security reasons, authorities say the exact method of the suspected hanging will not be released.

An investigation is now underway and the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.