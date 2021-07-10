Nebraska storm causes major power outages, traffic delays

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Severe storms have led to power outages throughout Nebraska. The Omaha Journal-World reports at least 188,000 Omaha Public Power District customers lost power overnight, and 100,000 still were without power Saturday morning. A utility spokeswoman says outages could last days. The utility recorded hurricane-force wind gusts of more than 90 mph. A downed transmission line off Interstate 80 near Aurora also slowed traffic to a crawl. Another downed transmission line fell across Union Pacific tracks and is stalling train traffic.