River City Youth Pool League makes final preparations for big tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The River City Youth Pool team is gearing up for their biggest tournament of the year.

The team is going to the VNEA Junior Pool Championships in Erie, PA.

Three of the players will be in the major division, Hunter Walkingstick, Jackson Newton and eleven-year-old Allen Clay, who is playing in two divisions.

The team is finishing up preparations this week before heading off for the tournament, which starts on July 22.

After not having a chance to play in a national tournament last year, the team is confident and excited to be going to an international tournament this year.

"I believe all the kids have worked really hard. I believe they’ll do well. There’s a lot of competition out there with this New International Tournament. A lot of good shooters show, but I believe our kids are going to do very well." Said instructor Rob Ouellette

The team is sending 21 kids in all to the Keystone State later this month