Significant Weather Advisory until SAT 2:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MONONA…WESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE…

HARRISON…SARPY…SOUTHERN BURT…WASHINGTON…DODGE…DOUGLAS AND

SAUNDERS COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT…

At 131 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles west of Pisgah to 7 miles east of

Nickerson to near Cedar Bluffs. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Fremont, Papillion, La Vista, Blair,

Ralston, Wahoo, Gretna, Onawa, Missouri Valley, Ashland, Valley,

Tekamah, Logan, Springfield, Arlington, North Bend and Yutan.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 29 between mile markers 43 and 107.

Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 14.

Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 428 and 454.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&