Storm chances continue this evening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- We saw a decent mix of showers and thunderstorms throughout Siouxland today, and we also cooled down a bit with highs near 70 degrees.

Tonight there is a chance to see some more thunderstorms rolling through our area, and we cannot rule out severe weather with these storms.

As we get into the overnight hours we will see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s.

Sunday we will dry up and see partly cloudy skies with some sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. There will be a light wind coming from the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Overnight on Sunday we will cool down again with lows in the upper 50s, and more sunshine coming our way as we start off our work week on Monday.

Tune in tonight on KTIV News 4 at 6 and 10 for the complete forecast.