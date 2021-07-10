Severe thunderstorm suspends play at US Senior Open in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A second wave of severe weather forced the suspension of play in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open. An overnight storm with damaging winds caused the start of play to be pushed back three hours. Players were pulled off the course when another line of storms moved over Omaha Country Club in early afternoon. Tournament leader Jim Furyk birdied the par-4 fourth hole and par-3 fifth. As thunder rumbled, he tapped in for par on the par-5 sixth and the horn sounded to signal the stoppage of play. A downpour began about 10 minutes later.