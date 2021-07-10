With Harris and Hannah-Jones, Howard University is on a roll

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the surprise twin hiring of two of the country’s most prominent writers on race, Howard University in Washington, D.C., is positioning itself as one of the primary centers of Black academic thought just as America struggles through a painful crossroads over historic racial injustice. The hiring this past week of Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates serves as a confirmation that the historically Black university intends to dive neck-deep into America’s divisive racial debate. The school has been on a hot streak, with new funding streams, fresh cultural relevancy and high-profile faculty additions. For current students, the school’s rising profile is a confirmation of their choice to attend “The Mecca,” which is one of Howard’s many nicknames.