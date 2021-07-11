12 killed as bus carrying migrants overturns in east Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency reported that 12 people have been killed and 20 others injured when a minibus carrying migrants overturned and caught fire in eastern Turkey. The vehicle tumbled into a ditch while travelling overnight near Yumakli in Van province, which borders Iran, Anadolu said Sunday. Television broadcasts showed groaning survivors being treated by the roadside as emergency workers sifted through the burnt-out wreckage. Migrants, mostly from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, cross the Iranian border into Turkey on foot before being ferried west to cities such as Istanbul and Ankara. The planned U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has given added impetus to the traffic, according to a migration expert.