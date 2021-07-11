Advocates decry homeless sweeps ahead of MLB’s All-Star game

DENVER (AP) — Denver officials are facing scrutiny from homeless advocates who accuse them of accelerating the clearing of encampments near Coors Field ahead of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game next week. Mayor Michael Hancock denies that the game has influenced any clearing decisions. He says the city is just getting caught up after suspending cleanups at the beginning of the pandemic and facing more encampments than ever. The dispute illustrates the challenge many U.S. cities face in the wake of a housing crisis exacerbated by the pandemic, when many people lost jobs and their ability to pay rent.