At Cannes, Joanna Hogg’s ‘The Souvenir Part II’ stands out

CANNES, France (AP) — As common as sequels are in summer, they rarely find a place at the Cannes Film Festival. But Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir Part II” is no franchise entry. The film completes Hogg’s remarkable two-part film in which she dramatizes her coming of age as a filmmaker. And it’s been one of the standouts of the Cannes Film Festival. Together, the movies are a sublime, singular work of semi-autobiography — a self-portrait reflected through time and cinema. In both, Honor Swinton Byrne plays a slightly fictionalized version of Hogg when she was younger. Byrne’s real-life mother, Tilda Swinton, plays her mom.