Biden to talk crime with city, police leaders nationwide

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host city leaders from around the country to talk about reducing crime. Joining the group Monday is New York’s likely next mayor, Democrat Eric Adams, currently the Brooklyn borough president. Also set to attend are the mayors of Washington, D.C., and San Jose, California. Two people familiar with the plans described the meeting to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Shootings and killings are up around the nation, with local politicians and police struggling to manage the violence that has ballooned since the coronavirus pandemic.