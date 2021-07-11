Bulgarians elect new parliament amid corruption worries

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians are voting in a snap poll after a previous election in April produced a fragmented parliament that failed to form a viable coalition government. Latest opinion polls suggest that the rerun could produce similar results but also a further drop in support for former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s GERB party. The current caretaker government made public allegations of widespread corruption during his rule. NATO and EU member Bulgaria has been repeatedly criticized for not tackling corruption and for deficiencies in the rule of law and media freedom. The anti-corruption campaign of Borissov’s opponents was additionally boosted by the sanctions the U.S. Treasury imposed last month against several Bulgarian public officials and business leaders for corruption.