Dry conditions to start the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Today we had lots of clouds dotting the skies throughout the area with the sun trying to peak its way through the cloud cover. Our highs for the day are in the upper 70s and low 80s with a light wind between 5-10 mph.

Tonight the temperatures drop into the upper 50s in Siouxland making for a calm and comfortable evening. Throughout the overnight hours we will see mostly clear skies and a light wind between 5-10 mph.

To start off our work week Monday there is lots of sunshine coming our way with temperatures in the low 80s. The wind will remain pretty minimal throughout the day as well.

