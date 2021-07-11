Moldovans cast ballots in election between East and West

BUCHAREST (AP) — Voters in Moldova are casting ballots in an early parliamentary election that offers a sharp choice between pro-Russian and Western influences. Sunday’s vote was called by President Maia Sandu who aims to gain a parliament made up of pro-Western reformists who have pledged to tackle corruption in the former Soviet republic and forge closer ties with the European Union. High levels of corruption and a lack of reform have stunted development in Moldova, Europe’s poorest nation. Last year in the presidential election Sandu beat Moscow-friendly incumbent Igor Dodon, the current leader of the Socialists, who campaigned on high social spending, traditional family values and a distrust of closer ties with the West.