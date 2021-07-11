Skip to Content

Pope Francis makes first appearance since intestinal surgery

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has made his first public appearance since surgery a week earlier, greeting well-wishers as he stood on a hospital balcony. Francis, 84, has been steadily on the mend according to the Vatican following July 4 scheduled surgery to remove a portion of his large intestine. On Sunday, his voice sounded a bit weak as he greeted a small crowd outside Gemelli Polyclinic at noon. That is the hour when traditionally he would have appeared from a window at the Vatican overlooking St. Peter’s Square. He said he “very much felt your closeness and the support of your prayers.”

Associated Press

