Sioux City hosts classic car show on the riverfront

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - People and cars of all ages came to the riverfront for the Bill Diamond Antique and Classic Car Show.

It featured cars ranging from Model T’s to Corvettes. The big draw of a car show isn't just the cars, but the stories behind them.

Brock Ritchie, the fifth generation owner of a 1938 Ford 2-Door Standard, has one of those stories.

"My grandfather bought it from his grandfather in 1963 and had it for many years, at some point sold it to a family friend Knutson and about five years ago I bought it from him and just recently put it on the road," said Brock Ritchie, classic car owner.

Another car that was turning heard was a flame covered 1927 Ford Model T owned by Mike Lamoureux who had spent three years working on the car.

"I bought it from a guy in Morningside, needed a little work, he had it pretty much done, but I repainted it, rechromed it, redid the interior, put new panels on the bottom of the doors," said Mike Lamoureux classic car owner.

Organizers said over 120 cars showed up for the show.