South Africa faces rioting over jailing of ex-leader Zuma

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa police say violent riots over the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma have erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. Roads have been blocked, shops looted and 62 people have been arrested. Police Maj. Gen. Mathapelo Peters said several hundred people participated in looting and burning stores in Johannesburg, the country’s largest city. Police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old man whose body was recovered from a shop that had been burned. Police said at least three police officers were injured when trying to arrest looters and one officer was hospitalized.